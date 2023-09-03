There was no grand prize winner of Saturday’s national Powerball jackpot.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
25-38-42-66-67, Powerball 19, Power Play 4x.
There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in Minnesota. There were two Match 5 winners of $1 million nationally in North Carolina and New York.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 + Power Play winners of $400. There were four Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $400.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $435 million ($210.9 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
10-31-42-43-55, Mega Ball 8, Megaplier 2x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $101 million ($49.1 million cash).