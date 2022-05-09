Hot Springs Police say seven juveniles have now been charged with the Thursday, April 28 incident during which three people were shot with a “SplatRBall” gun.
A “SplatRBall” gun fires gel-filled projectiles similar to paint balls and can cause welts and bruising. Police believe the suspects were engaging in some form of social media challenge to post their misdeeds online.
The incident took place at approximately 12:40 p.m. in the 800 block of Central Avenue. Suspects in a Chevrolet Suburban shot the victims.
Two of the juvenile suspects, ages 17 and 15, were arrested Monday, May 2 after turning themselves in. The two juveniles were processed and released to the care and custody of their guardians with pending court dates in juvenile court.
As of Monday, May 9, detectives have identified all seven juveniles involved in the incident. All seven were charged accordingly and are pending court dates in juvenile court.