One Hope resident was killed and a second was injured early Wednesday in a wreck on Interstate 30 south of Malvern.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, a 2021 Prius driven by Corey Lewis, 21, of Hope came to a stop on the outside traffic lane of Interstate 30 eastbound near the 96-mile marker. His car was rear-ended by a 2016 Freightliner, which was also eastbound. The collision caused both vehicles to leave the road.
Lewis was injured and taken to St. Vincent Hospital in Hot Springs. However, his passenger, Terrance Allen, also 21, was killed.
The truck driver was not injured and was not identified in the report.
The wreck happened at 4:01 a.m. The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Trooper Jackson Daniell investigated the wreck.