There was no grand prize winner Monday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
25-37-38-39-65, Powerball 5, Power Play 2x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Nebraska.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There were two Match 4 + Power Play winner of $200. There were four Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $145 million ($85.7 million cash value).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
14-40-60-64-66, Mega Ball 16, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $810 million ($470.1 million cash value).
Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.