There was no grand prize winner Wednesday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
22-39-43-62-64, Powerball 7, Power Play 4x.
There were three Match 5 winners of $1 million in Massachusetts, Ohio and Tennessee.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $229 million ($132.3 million cash value).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
4-34-40-41-53, Mega Ball 3, Megaplier 4x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $226 million ($129.9 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.