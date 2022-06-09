Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Wednesday in the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

22-39-43-62-64, Powerball 7, Power Play 4x.

There were three Match 5 winners of $1 million in Massachusetts, Ohio and Tennessee.

In Arkansas, there were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $229 million ($132.3 million cash value).

Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

4-34-40-41-53, Mega Ball 3, Megaplier 4x.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $226 million ($129.9 million cash value).

Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

