A Texas truck driver died Tuesday as the result of injuries in a wreck on Interstate 30 westbound at the Gum Springs (Clark County) exit.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Freddie Donaldson, 35, of Houston was driving a 2020 model International truck west. He failed to maintain control of the vehicle and it began to rotate clockwise before overturning several times on the driver’s side. The truck traveled across the north roadside ditch and onto Echols Road.
Donaldson was pronounced dead at 11:49 a.m.
Jerry Burke, 47, of Houston, a passenger, was injured and taken to Baptist Health Medical Center in Arkadelphia.
The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the 8:43 a.m. wreck. The eastbound lane in the location is a construction zone.
Trooper Kendrick D. Davis investigated the accident.