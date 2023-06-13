There was no grand prize winner Monday night of the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
2-3-16-23-68, Powerball 7, Power Play 2x.
There were no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There were five Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $200.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $340 million ($175.5 million).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
3-19-53-60-68, Mega Ball 13, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $260 million ($134.3 million cash).