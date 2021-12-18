Westrock Coffee Company, LLC will expand its operations and beverage capabilities with the purchase of the former Kimberly-Clark facility in Conway.
When fully built-out, it will be the largest facility of its type in the United States.
Westrock Coffee will also expand its extracts manufacturing capacity in Concord, NC, and launch new operations in Malaysia that will serve its rapidly growing customer demand across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Middle East and North Africa (MENA) regions.
“We are expanding our finished product offerings, adding end beverage packaging solutions, and expanding our geographic reach to meet our growing customer demand,” said Scott Ford, CEO and co-founder of Westrock Coffee.
“Our growth benefits everyone at Westrock Coffee — from our global customers and farmer partners to our current and future employees and the communities where they live. These facility expansion announcements provide further evidence that we are well on our way to accomplishing our mission of building and efficiently operating the preeminent integrated coffee, tea, and extract supply chain in the world, to enhance the lives of our farmer partners and fuel the success of the customers that we serve.”
The company finalized the purchase of the 524,000 square-foot facility in Conway that will provide Westrock Coffee ample space for the development, production, and distribution of its coffee, tea, and ready-to-drink (RTD) products. The location will utilize state-of-the-art equipment, including advanced robotics, specifically designed to efficiently manufacture and package a wide range of beverages, such as canned or bottled cold brew coffees, lattes, assorted teas, and juice-based products as well as single serve coffee cups. The space will also incorporate a premiere product development lab, enabling Westrock Coffee to create, test, and produce new beverage solutions.
The Conway location will require a variety of skilled jobs to support our focus on global product innovation, manufacturing, and packaging. Initially, up to 50 new jobs will be created following phase one of the build out, which is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2023, then growing to approximately 250 positions over time. Many of the jobs needed to operate the facility will require a significantly advanced and skilled workforce, commanding higher salaries, ranging up to over $100,000 per year.
Conway will be an addition to the company's already established presence in Arkansas which has corporate offices in Little Rock and a manufacturing facility in North Little Rock.
In addition, the company announced it is expanding its Commercial Park location in North Carolina. The expansion of this leading extract manufacturing facility will allow Westrock Coffee to respond to growth due to burgeoning customer demand for its extract, tea, and herbal products.
The expansion will add two fully automated production lines, which will increase overall capacity of extracts processing at this facility by over fifty percent. The expansion will also include modernizing its current manufacturing and packaging process for bottled products. Upgrades to the Concord facility should be complete by the end of 2022.
