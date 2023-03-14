For many, celebratory drinks and St. Patrick’s Day go together like corn beef and cabbage.
To help keep roadways safe throughout the State this St. Patrick’s Day, Arkansas law enforcement officers are teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to raise awareness about the dangers of drunk driving.
If your plans for the holiday include alcohol, make sure you plan for a sober driver – Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.
“Arkansans will join people from across the globe in celebrating St. Patrick’s Day on Friday, March 17. While St. Patrick’s Day has cultural and religious significance to many, it is also associated with widespread binge drinking,” said Arkansas Public Safety Secretary Colonel Mike Hagar.
“If you’ve been drinking, make the smart choice to plan for a sober driver or ride-shar app to get you and your friends home safely.
Before you put your keys in the ignition, remind yourself: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”
According to NHTSA, 11,654 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2020. On average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2016 to 2020 — one person was killed in a drunk-driving crash every 45 minutes in 2020.
St. Patrick’s Day is one of the deadliest times on the nation’s roads. During the 2016-2020 St. Patrick’s Day holiday period (6 p.m. March 16 to 5:59 a.m. March 18), 287 lives were lost in drunk-driving crashes. In 2020 alone, 37 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes over the St. Patrick’s Day holiday period (6 p.m. March 16 to 5:59 a.m. March 18). Drivers should also keep an eye out for pedestrians who have been drinking. Walking while intoxicated can also be deadly; lack of attention to surroundings could put pedestrians at risk of injury or worse.