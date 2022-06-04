There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
11-16-22-48-59, Mega Ball 11, Megaplier 4x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Massachusettes.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Megaball + Megaplier winner of $2,000. There was one Match 3 + Megaball winner of $200. There were three Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $800.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $207 million ($119.3 million cash value).
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
11-41-56-57-63, Powerball 2, Power Play 2x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $184 million ($109.3 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.