There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

11-16-22-48-59, Mega Ball 11, Megaplier 4x.

There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Massachusettes.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Megaball + Megaplier winner of $2,000. There was one Match 3 + Megaball winner of $200. There were three Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $800.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $207 million ($119.3 million cash value).

Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:

11-41-56-57-63, Powerball 2, Power Play 2x.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $184 million ($109.3 million cash value).

Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

