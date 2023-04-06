There was no grand prize winner of Wednesday’s national Powerball jackpot.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
3-5-9-42-52, Powerball 11, Power Play 2x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $200. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $200.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $186 million ($98.9 million cash).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
1-37-45-62-64, Mega Ball 4, Megaplier 3x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $414 million ($221 million cash).