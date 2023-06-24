Mega

There was no grand prize winner of the national Mega Millions lottery on Friday.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

13-62-65-67-69, Mega Ball 14, Megaplier 5x.

There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Iowa.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $343 million ($180.1 million cash).

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $2,500. There were two Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There was one Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winner of $1,000.

Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:

5-11-33-35-63, Powerball 14, Power Play 2x.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $427 million ($221.1 million).

