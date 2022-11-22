There was no grand prize winner of the national Powerball lottery on Monday night.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
1-6-40-51-67, Powerball 2, Power Play 2x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $30 million ($15.3 million cash value).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
2-14-16-38-66, Mega Ball 9, Megaplier 4x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $259 million ($131.4 million cash).