Crash

A driver died and three people were injured about 6:12 p.m. Saturday in a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. 67 in Miller County, south of Fulton.

According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Mecedric McFadden Jr., 19, of Mineral Springs was driving a 2009 Ford Focus westbound on the road. The car entered the eastbound lane and struck the front driver’s side of an eastbound 2019 model Ford F-250 truck.

McFadden died at the scene. Two of his passengers, Mecedric McFadden Sr., 39, of Little Rock and Dayla Dancer, 20, of Garland, TX, were hurt.

Also hurt was a minor who was driving the Ford F-250. Minors are not identified in Arkansas State Police reports.

The injured were taken to Wadley Hospital in TEXarkana and LSU-Shreveport.

The weather was clear and the road was dry.

Cpl. Glendon Flowers investigated the wreck.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
1
0

Recommended for you