A driver died and three people were injured about 6:12 p.m. Saturday in a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. 67 in Miller County, south of Fulton.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Mecedric McFadden Jr., 19, of Mineral Springs was driving a 2009 Ford Focus westbound on the road. The car entered the eastbound lane and struck the front driver’s side of an eastbound 2019 model Ford F-250 truck.
McFadden died at the scene. Two of his passengers, Mecedric McFadden Sr., 39, of Little Rock and Dayla Dancer, 20, of Garland, TX, were hurt.
Also hurt was a minor who was driving the Ford F-250. Minors are not identified in Arkansas State Police reports.
The injured were taken to Wadley Hospital in TEXarkana and LSU-Shreveport.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Cpl. Glendon Flowers investigated the wreck.