There was no grand prize winner Wednesday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
3-6-26-35-51, Powerball 17, Power Play 4x.
There were one Match 5 winner of $1 million in California.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $200. There were three Match 3 + Megaball + MegaPlay winners of $400.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $116 million ($81.4 million cash).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
6-14-19-56-62, Mega Ball 9, Megaplier 4x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $22 million ($15.4 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.