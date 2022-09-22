There was no grand prize winner Wednesday of the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
8-33-34-45-54, Powerball 7, Power Play 2x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There were two Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $200.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $270 million ($145.5 million cash value).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
9-21-28-30-52, Mega Ball 10, Megaplier 5x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $301 million ($160.3 million cash).
Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.