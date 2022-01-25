Former Warren part-time fire chief and former treasurer of the Arkansas Court Reporters Association, Michael Ashcraft, pled guilty Friday to theft of property.
The Class D felony stems from charges filed by the Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, which accused Ashcraft of manipulating, misappropriating, and misusing membership funds in excess of $100,000, without the knowledge or permission of the Arkansas Court Reporters association board members or association membership.
Judge Grisham Phillips presided in the case as Ashcraft pled guilty and was sentenced to 36 months unsupervised probation. Ashcraft agreed to pay $18,122.76 in restitution. In addition to that amount, Ashcraft will be required to pay $165 in court costs, $350 in fines, and a $250 DNA sample fee.
