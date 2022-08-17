The Arkansas Parole Board has issued its monthly recommendations for pardons and sentence commutations.
South Arkansas people receiving “With Merit” recommendations for pardons, listed by county:
ASHLEY
James Bergeron, theft of property.
South Arkansas people receiving “Without Merit” recommendations for pardons, listed by county:
CLEVELAND and BRADLEY
Justin Wagnon, residential burglary, theft of property, breaking or entering, theft of property valued more than $1,000 but less than $5,000, probation revocation.
South Arkansas people receiving “With Merit” recommendations for pardons, but without firearms rights, listed by county:
UNION and COLUMBIA
Bobby Ray Welch, possession of marijuana second offense, DWI second degree, fleeing, refusal to submit to arrest, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief second degree, battery third degree, possession of mariuana with intent to deliver.
South Arkansas people receiving “With Merit” recommendations for commutations, listed by county:
BRADLEY
Nathaniel Smiley, theft of property three counts, criminal mischief first degree, commercial burglary two counts, use of another’s property for criminal purposes.
South Arkansas people receiving “Without Merit” recommendations for commutations, listed by county:
MILLER
Larry Bellew, murder first degree, murder second degree. Bellew was sentenced to 40 years’ imprisonment for the first-degree murder of his 15-year-old son, Miki Bellew, and 20 years for the second-degree murder of his wife, Janie Bellew, in 1999.
UNION
Stacey Davis, battery second degree.
In Arkansas, the Parole Board has the authority to assist the governor in exercising his authority to grant pardons and commutations.
A commutation is a reduction in a sentence imposed by a court. It may mean either a lesser term of imprisonment, or reduces a sentence to time served.
A pardon is an act of forgiveness issued by the governor for a crime that has been committed. It may be issued to people either in or out of prison.
Commutation or pardon requests deemed by the Parole Board as “With Merit” are formal recommendations to the governor in favor of the request. “Without Merit” recommendations indicate that the board does not approve of the inmate or parolee’s request. The governor has the authority to accept or reject either Parole Board recommendation.