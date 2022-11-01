Craig D. Collier, 25, of TexARKana, died about 10:32 p.m. Monday when he was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer in the eastbound lane of Interstate 30 at the 0.5-mile marker.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Collier walked into the traffic lane and was hit by the eastbound 2002 model International.
Collier died at the scene. The truck driver was not hurt and was not identified in the report.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Cpl. Les Munn investigated the death for the TexARKana Police Department.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.