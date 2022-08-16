There was no grand prize winner Monday of the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
20-24-47-50-63, Powerball 5, Power Play 2x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in North Carolina.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $200.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $66 million ($38.3million cash value).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
23-24-50-54-64, Mega Ball 3, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $82 million ($47.1 million cash value).
Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.