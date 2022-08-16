Magnolia, AR (71754)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 94F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.