There was no grand prize winner Monday night of the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
16-31-50-55-61, Powerball 9, Power Play 4x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in California.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $134 million ($72.3 million cash value).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
8-19-53-61-69, Mega Ball 19, Megaplier 4x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $400 million ($216.2 million cash).