There was no grand prize winner of Saturday’s national Powerball jackpot.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
1-33-34-56-59, Powerball 19, Power Play 3x.
There were Match 5 winners of $1 million in Minnesota and New Jersey.
In Arkansas, there were four Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $300.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $235 million ($125.3 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
23-27-41-48-51, Mega Ball 22, Megaplier 2x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $20 million ($10.5 million cash).