Powerball

There was no grand prize winner of Saturday’s national Powerball jackpot.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

1-33-34-56-59, Powerball 19, Power Play 3x.

There were Match 5 winners of $1 million in Minnesota and New Jersey.

In Arkansas, there were four Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $300.

Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $235 million ($125.3 million cash).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

23-27-41-48-51, Mega Ball 22, Megaplier 2x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $20 million ($10.5 million cash).

