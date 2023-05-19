A TexARKana man died Thursday night in a one-vehicle wreck in rural Howard County.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Ronnie Henderson Jr., 52, was driving a 2004 model Ford Ranger north on Arkansas 355. The truck exited the roadway to the west side of the road, reentered the road and started to overturn.
The vehicle exited the roadway on the east side and hit a utility pole and a fence before coming to rest on the driver’s side.
Henderson was killed. His passenger, Jerry Clayton, 26, of Fulton was injured and taken to Wadley Medical Center in TEXarkana.
The wreck happened about 7:35 p.m. The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Cpl. Kyle Jones investigated the wreck for the Arkansas State Police.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports. ASP reports also omit names of passengers or drivers who are not injured, even in instances when uninjured drivers may appear to be at fault.