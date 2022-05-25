There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
3-5-6-63-68, Mega Ball 25, Megaplier 3x.
There were two Match 5 winners of $1 million in Illinois and Maryland.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There was one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $1,500. There was one Match 3 + Megaball winner of $200.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $157 million ($92.5 million cash value).
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
1-33-37-39-42, Powerball 26, Power Play 2x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $135 million ($79.2 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.