Arkansas MUFON will hold a public meeting in Little Rock at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 15 in the Community Room of Fletcher Branch Library of the Central Arkansas Library System, 823 N. Buchanan St., Little Rock.
MUFON members, their guests, and all members of the public interested in ufology are invited for open discussion on UFOs/UAP and ongoing MUFON programs.
Since the mid-20th century, public interest in unidentified flying objects (UFOs) has been great. Since 2017, government authorities have acknowledged the presence of UFOs.
Now called unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) by the U.S. government, objects with extraordinary flight capabilities have been witnessed by airline pilots, military personnel, and ordinary citizens from the late 1940s through the present.
Since 1969, the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) has pursued the scientific study of the UFO phenomena through field research, member education, and public outreach.
Now an international organization, MUFON is based in Cincinnati with chapters such as Arkansas MUFON serving members at the local level.
