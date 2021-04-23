Two vehicles collided on Arkansas 229 north of Carthage in Dallas County about 10:25 a.m. Thursday, killing one driver.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Gary Eugene Rogers, 62, of Carthage was driving a 2007 Ford F-150 north when he crossed the center line. The truck struck the front bumper of a southbound 2005 Sterling driven by Steven L. Ashcraft of Grapevine in a side-swiping manner. The truck left the roadway and overturned.
Rogers died at the scene. Ashcraft and a passenger were not hurt.
The weather was cloudy and the road was dry.
Trooper Jimmy Plyler investigated the wreck.
