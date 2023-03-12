MONTICELLO – Mainline Health Systems Inc. (MHSI) announced on Monday the grand reopening of its Warren Clinic that has recently undergone more than $325,000 in renovations thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act Funding for Health Centers grant from HRSA.
When visiting the updated facility, patients will enter a centralized lobby opposed to three separate waiting areas. Two of those lobbies were converted into exam rooms and provider offices, expanding MHSI’s capacity for bringing on more providers. A new ramp has also been added to make access easier for some patients and the entire inside space has been freshly painted and has new flooring, said Amanda Gilbert, chief project officer.
Ashley Anthony, chief operating officer said, the clinic has been around since the early 1980’s and Mainline Health Systems has no plans to leave the location.
“We intend to continue providing the same great care that folks have come to know from Dr. Joe Wharton and Dr. Kerry Pennington who have well-established relationships with patients in the area,” Anthony said. “We see this as an investment in the health of this community and while we know that visiting the doctor sometimes means there’s something wrong, it’s our hope that having a professional and accommodating space helps make the experience a little better for each patient who does come to see us.”
