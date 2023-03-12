There was no grand prize winner of Saturday’s national Powerball jackpot.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
11-20-33-43-58, Powerball 24, Power Play 2.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Colorado.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $200. There was one Match 3 + Power Play winner of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $200.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $52 million ($27.4 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
9-20-59-60-63, Mega Ball 5, Megaplier 2x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $229 million ($120.6 million cash).