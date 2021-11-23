Pafford Medical Services, headquartered in Hope, was awarded the National Association of EMTs (NAEMT) Dick Ferneau EMS Career Service of the Year Award at the NAEMT General Membership Meeting and at the EMS World EXPO Opening Ceremony.
The event was held at the Georgia World Congress Center.
The 2021 Dick Ferneau EMS Career Service of the Year recognizes outstanding performance by a paid EMS service. The award recipient receives $1,000 in cash, three core program registrations, and $1,200 for travel and lodging at the EMS World Expo/NAEMT Annual Meeting held the same year as the award.
Award recipients are announced in NAEMT News and EMS World Magazine and recognized at the NAEMT General Membership Meeting and the opening ceremony of EMS World Expo.