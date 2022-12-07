There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
15-16-19-28-47, Mega Ball 13, Megaplier 3x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Mississippi.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $379 million ($202.6 million cash).
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There were two Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There was oner Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winner of $600.
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
33-45-47-54-55, Powerball 14, Power Play 2x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $100 million ($52.9 million cash value).