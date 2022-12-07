Mega

There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

15-16-19-28-47, Mega Ball 13, Megaplier 3x.

There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Mississippi.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $379 million ($202.6 million cash).

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There were two Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There was oner Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winner of $600.

Monday’s Powerball numbers were:

33-45-47-54-55, Powerball 14, Power Play 2x.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $100 million ($52.9 million cash value).

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you