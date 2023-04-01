The City of Hope would like to announce the promotion of Kimberly Tomlin to chief of police for the Hope Police Department.
Kimberly Tomlin has served the City of Hope for 28 years. She was born and raised in Hope and is a graduate of Hope High School. She has been the assistant chief of police for Hope since 2011.
Tomlin has served as a patrol officer, patrol sergeant, lieutenant over Criminal Investigations Division, and lieutenant over Patrol Division during her employment with the City of Hope. She is a member of the Arkansas Association of Chiefs of Police (AACP) and holds a seat as the AACP Southwest Arkansas Region vice president.
Tomlin is also a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP). She holds an associate of applied science in criminal justice Administration, bachelor of science in Behavioral Science from East Texas State University, and master of science in counseling psychology from Texas A&M University. She also has been teaching adjunct classes at the University of Arkansas Hope Campus for more than 20 years.
