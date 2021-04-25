There was no grand prize winner in Saturday’s Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
22-36-48-59-61, Powerball 22, Power Play 3x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there were four Match 3 + Powerball tickets sold, worth $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play tickets sold, worth $300.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $116 million ($80.6 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
4-28-29-30-60, Mega Ball 25, Megaplier 2x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $297 million ($204.1 million cash).