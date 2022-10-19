There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
1-15-20-44-67, Mega Ball 23, Megaplier 2x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in New York. There was one Match 5 + Megaplier winner of $3 million in Georgia.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $30 million ($14.9 million cash).
In Arkansas, there were three Match 4 winners of $500. There was one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $1,500. There were two Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
19-30-36-46-60, Powerball 25, Power Play 3x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $508 million ($256.3 million cash value).
Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.