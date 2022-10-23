There was no grand prize winner Saturday of the national Powerball lottery, which soared to $610 million for Monday’s drawing.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
19-25-48-55-60, Powerball 18, Power Play 2x.
There were three Match 5 winners of $1 million in New York, South Carolina and Texas.
In Arkansas, there were three Match 4 winners of $100. There were three Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There were five Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were five Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $610 million ($292.6 million cash value).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
34-36-43-45-68, Mega Ball 22, Megaplier 2x
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $45 million ($21.7 million cash).
Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.