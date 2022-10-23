Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Saturday of the national Powerball lottery, which soared to $610 million for Monday’s drawing.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

19-25-48-55-60, Powerball 18, Power Play 2x.

There were three Match 5 winners of $1 million in New York, South Carolina and Texas.

In Arkansas, there were three Match 4 winners of $100. There were three Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There were five Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were five Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.

Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $610 million ($292.6 million cash value).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

34-36-43-45-68, Mega Ball 22, Megaplier 2x

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $45 million ($21.7 million cash).

Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you