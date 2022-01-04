A wreck on U.S. 63 in Cleveland County about 9:44 p.m. Sunday killed a Rison woman.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Stephen Vonnie Clark, 60, of Rison was driving a 2019 model Jeep north on the highway. The Jeep ran off the right side of the road and struck a fence and two trees before coming to a stop, facing west.
Clark’s passenger, Mary Elizabeth Clark, 59, was killed. Clark was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center for treatment. The victim’s body was released to Buie Funeral Home
The weather was clear but the road condition was damp.
Trooper Joe Anderson investigated the wreck for the Arkansas State Police.