The two men who died in Monday night’s shooting at a West 13th Street apartment complex in TEXarkana have been identified as Deangelo Handy and Rikolah Young, both 18, and both of TEXarkana.
Another gunshot victim, who is 17 years old, was initially transported to Wadley Regional Medical Center and subsequently airlifted to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock for treatment. He is currently listed in critical condition.
At approximately 5 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the area after receiving a 911 call from someone saying that he had just seen a man walking in the 1900 block of West 13th Street who was bleeding from his mouth and nose. When the first officer arrived at the scene, he located the 17-year-old victim in the yard in front of one of the apartments, suffering from gunshot wounds.
CLICK HERE to read more of this article at TXKToday .com.