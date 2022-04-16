A Warren man was sentenced on Monday to 96 months in prison, followed by one year of supervised release, on two counts of use of a communication facility in the distribution of methamphetamine.
U.S. District Court Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in El Dorado.
According to court documents, agents with the FBI, and the Arkansas State Police launched an investigation into Jyronurus Lee McClain, 42, and others, for drug trafficking.
On two occasions in June 2017, McClain used a telephone to arrange the sale of methamphetamine. The methamphetamine purchased was sent to the Arkansas State Crime lab where it tested positive for a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine.
The Arkansas State Police and FBI investigated the case.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Graham Jones prosecuted the case.