Two adults and an infant were found deceased Sunday afternoon inside a residence southeast of Glenwood in Pike County.
Family members found the bodies of David Sawyer Claborn, 25; his wife, Meredith Claborn, 24; and the couple’s 23-month-old daughter, Sadie Dawn Claborn inside their home at 169 Baker Road.
The Arkansas State Police is investigating the deaths at the request of the Pike County Sheriff’s Department.
“The bodies have been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where the manner and cause of death will be determined. At this juncture in their investigation, Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation have no evidence to lead them to search for a suspect in the deaths,” the ASP said in a statement.