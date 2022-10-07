Two people have been charged in connection with a Wednesday night shooting in Hot Springs that left one man dead and two other people hurt.
The Hot Springs Police Department obtained warrants for Camron Young, 18, and Markus Conrad, 17, for their involvements in this case. The warrants are for murder in the first degree, aggravated robbery, two counts of terroristic act, and battery in the first degree. Young has an additional charge of tampering with physical evidence. Conrad is a juvenile but is being charged as an adult.
Officers went to the 600 block of School Street at 6:17 p.m. Wednesday. They found a 16-year-old male with gunshots wounds. He was taken to a Hot Springs hospital, where he died.
An 18-year-old male showed up at a local hospital with multiple, non-life threatening gunshot wounds from the incident.
A third victim, a 17-year-old female, was located in a vehicle in the 1200 block of Central Avenue where officers were flagged down by the driver while enroute to a hospital. She was suffering from life threatening gunshot wounds and officers provided emergency aid while EMS responded. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police aren’t releasing any other details.