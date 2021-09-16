There was no grand prize winner Wednesday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
1-4-18-46-62, Powerball 25, Power Play 2.
There were Match 5 winners of $1 million in California, Illinois and North Carolina.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $100. There were four Match 4 + Power Play winners of $300. There were four Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There one Match 3 + Powerball winners of $300.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $457 million ($331.6 million cash).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
4-13-19-63-64, Mega Ball 16, Megaplier 2x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $405 million ($294.7 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.