Suzanne Livingston, 71, of Fort Worth, TX died about 8:15 a.m. Tuesday in a one-vehicle wreck at the 79.7 log mile of Interstate 30, north of Caddo Valley in Clark County.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Karl Livingston, 76, of Fort Worth was driving a 2009 model GMC Sierra that was towing a trailer east on the interstate.
The trailer went out of control and caused the truck to leave the right side of the road, entering the south roadside ditch and overturning.
Mrs. Livingston died at the scene. Mr. Livingston was taken to Baptist Health in Arkadelphia.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Trooper Kendrick D. Davis investigated the wreck for the Arkansas State Police.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes, but does not always, corrects these errors in updated reports.