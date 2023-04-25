There was no grand prize winner of Monday’s national Powerball jackpot.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
19-21-55-66-68, Powerball 3, Power Play 2x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $200. There was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $200.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $37 million ($19.6 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
3-21-29-46-63, Mega Ball 9, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $26 million ($13.7 million cash).