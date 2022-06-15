Mega

There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

30-37-38-42-58, Mega Ball 22, Megaplier 5x.

There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There was one Match 3 + Megaball winner of $200.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $273 million ($151.7 million cash value).

Monday’s Powerball numbers were:

2-27-42-44-51, Powerball 25, Power Play 2x.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $258 million ($147.4 million cash value).

Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

1
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you