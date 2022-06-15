There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
30-37-38-42-58, Mega Ball 22, Megaplier 5x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There was one Match 3 + Megaball winner of $200.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $273 million ($151.7 million cash value).
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
2-27-42-44-51, Powerball 25, Power Play 2x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $258 million ($147.4 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.