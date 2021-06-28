Regional headlines as reported by magnoliareporter.com’s Twitter news feeds. Visit specific sites for more information:
Conway Police, Help sought in identifying woman who fired shots at Bear’s Den Pizza on Friday. … NC Policy Watch, UNC Board of Trustees will vote Wednesday on tenure of professor Nikole Hannah-Jones that Arkansas publisher Walter Hussman Jr. sought to block. … KTBS, Fatal shooting of man Monday at house on Pouncey Lane. … KTRE News, Tyler, TX police obtain arrest warrant for suspect in deadly shooting at restaurant. … Talk Business Arkansas, Rock Region Metro receives $4.9 million in federal funds to buy up to five 40-foot battery powered buses. … Multiple sources, Two held in hit-and-run death of Pea Ridge police officer. … Hot Springs Sentinel-Record, AK-47-bearing man charged after forcing his way into house and taking woman’s 6-month-old son. ... Arkansas Business, The U.S. average price for a gallon of gas rose 2.5 cents to $3.09 last week. … Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, Obtaining an Arkansas driver’s license or ID for the first time requires proof of legal presence and proof of identity.
National/International:
Multiple sources, Supremes won’t hear dispute regarding transgender restrooms, which will allow transgender students in Virginia to continue using ones that match their gender identity. … Associated Press, Federal judge dismisses antitrust lawsuit brought against Facebook by Trump administration and state attorneys general. … CNN, Steven Spielberg’s production company signs deal with Netflix to produce new feature films. … Politico, Don’t expect to see President Biden at the Tokyo Olympics. … Multiple sources, North Koreans express concerns about “emaciated looks” of trimmed-down dictator Kim Jon Un. … Associated Press, TS Danny forms off South Carolina coast.