Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Saturday of the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

3-9-21-24-29, Powerball 14, Power Play 2x.

There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in Indiana. There were five Match 5 winners of $1 million in California, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan and New Jersey.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $200. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $200.

Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $285 million ($151.2 million cash value).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

5-50-53-58-64, Mega Ball 22, Megaplier 4x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $325 million ($172.4 million cash).

Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you