There was no grand prize winner Saturday of the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
3-9-21-24-29, Powerball 14, Power Play 2x.
There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in Indiana. There were five Match 5 winners of $1 million in California, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan and New Jersey.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $200. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $200.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $285 million ($151.2 million cash value).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
5-50-53-58-64, Mega Ball 22, Megaplier 4x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $325 million ($172.4 million cash).
Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.