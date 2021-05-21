Gov. Asa Hutchinson has made the following appointments of South Arkansas residents.
JoAnne Bush, Lake Village, to the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2028. Replaces Ann Cash.
Steve Cousins, El Dorado, to the Board of Trustees of South Arkansas Community College. Appointment expires December 31, 2026. Reappointment.
Courtney Crotty, El Dorado, to the Board of Trustees of South Arkansas Community College. Appointment expires December 31, 2026. Replaces Tasha Sinclair.
Scott Street, El Dorado, to the Board of Trustees of South Arkansas Community College. Appointment expires December 31, 2026. Replaces Dr. Kermit Parks.
Evelyn Keels, De Queen, to the Sevier County Quorum Court, Justice of the Peace for District 2. Appointment expires December 31, 2022. Replaces Charles Keels.
Andy Johnson, Carthage, to the Dallas County Quorum Court, Justice of the Peace for District 6. Appointment expires December 31, 2022. Replaces Walter Hawkins.