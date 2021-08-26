There was no grand prize winner Wednesday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
27-39-54-56-59, Powerball 24, Power Play 3x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 + Power Play winners of $300. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $322 million ($235.4 million cash).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
17-18-26-52-67, Mega Ball 19, Megaplier 2x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $288 million ($208.9 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.