Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Wednesday in the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

27-39-54-56-59, Powerball 24, Power Play 3x.

There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 + Power Play winners of $300. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $322 million ($235.4 million cash).

Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

17-18-26-52-67, Mega Ball 19, Megaplier 2x.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $288 million ($208.9 million cash).

Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

