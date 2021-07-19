A statewide traveling exhibit will bring attention to the stories of missing people in Arkansas.
Various sites, including several South Arkansas locations, will be open to the public and display posters of each individual’s story unique to specific regions.
“After launching the missing person display in May, I knew I wanted to do everything in my power to highlight more of our missing Arkansans and focus the effort directly on their communities with the hope that we can get information on their disappearances,” said Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. “I will never stop working with families and law enforcement to provide training, resources and support because no one knows the heartbreak and worry these families go through.”
South Arkansas locations on the tour:
Ashley County, July 26-July 31, Ashley County Courthouse, Hamburg.
Nevada County, August 2-August 6, Nevada County Courthouse, Prescott.
Howard County, August 16-August 20, Howard County Courthouse, Nashville.
Clark County, August 23-August 27, Henderson State University, Arkadelphia.