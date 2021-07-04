Twitter

NWS Little Rock, The Fourth of July looks splendid for the outdoor activities you may have planned. … AR Democrat-Gazette, Family of slain teen continues nightly protests at Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office. … KTAL NBC 6 News, LA 120 road shoulder collapses near Marthaville. … Bob King, 57 degrees Sunday morning in Marshall, AR. … KTBS, Arrest made in fatal shooting on Garden Street in Shreveport. … KTRE News, Baby dies, three hurt in Lufkin, TX, house fire. … Texarkana Gazette, Rev. Craig Jenkins leaving Beech Street Baptist Church to take post with Arkansas Baptist State Convention.

National/International:

Multiple sources, Pope Francis goes to Rome hospital for scheduled colon surgery. … Multiple sources, A man has been charged with a Los Angeles fireworks explosion that injured 17 people. … Multiple sources, Cuba evacs 70,000 coastal residents due to TS Elsa. Florida declares State of Emergency in preparation of landfall on western coast.

