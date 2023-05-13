An apparent exchange of gunfire at a Henderson State University parking lot has left two people injured.
Unofficial reports indicate that two college-aged adults suffering from gunshot wounds were transported to a local hospital. There was at least one Arkadelphia patrolman parked outside the emergency room at Baptist Health Medical Center at 2:30 a.m. Saturday, and there was a small crowd gathered outside the ER entrance.
Arkadelphia police spent the pre-dawn hours of Saturday morning scouring for evidence in a parking lot south of University Place. Police taped off a large swath of the parking lot as they searched for clues. The center of the crime scene appeared to be Miller Street, which connects Wilson and Evans streets and divides the dormitory parking lot. More than a dozen empty beer cans were strewn about the lot, indicating there had been a large gathering at the time of the incident. Nearly a dozen young men and women in their 20s were held at the scene for police questioning.
Henderson held its graduation ceremonies on Friday evening.
